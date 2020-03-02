Jeremy Corbyn Says Boris Johnson Is 'Covering Up' For Bullies In The Government 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published Jeremy Corbyn Says Boris Johnson Is 'Covering Up' For Bullies In The Government In light of accusations against Priti Patel, Jeremy Corbyn said in PMQs that Boris Johnson was covering up for bullies in his government. Source: Parliament TV 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources PM commits to Patel bullying investigation Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged during PMQs today on claims Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied her private secretary at the Department for International Development. Mr Johnson.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32Published 2 hours ago Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:10Published 2 days ago