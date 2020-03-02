Global  

Jeremy Corbyn Says Boris Johnson Is 'Covering Up' For Bullies In The Government

Jeremy Corbyn Says Boris Johnson Is 'Covering Up' For Bullies In The Government

Jeremy Corbyn Says Boris Johnson Is 'Covering Up' For Bullies In The Government

In light of accusations against Priti Patel, Jeremy Corbyn said in PMQs that Boris Johnson was covering up for bullies in his government.

Source: Parliament TV
