Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season.
Spike Lee done watching Knicks at MSG this year

Award-winning director and longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee says he will not attend the team's games at...
Oakley empathizes with Spike Lee over treatment at MSG

Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks’ courtside seat for the rest of the season. Maybe he can...
Spike Lee boycotting New York Knicks games after courtside clash [Video]Spike Lee boycotting New York Knicks games after courtside clash

Spike Lee is boycotting his beloved New York Knicks basketball team for the remainder of the season after clashing with the team's owner on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game [Video]Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game

During a New York Knicks game, Spike Lee was turned away by security from using the employee entrance. Lee told ESPN he’s used the entrance for 28 years but they suddenly told him to use a different..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

