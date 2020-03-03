Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > At Least 24 People Dead After Tornado

At Least 24 People Dead After Tornado

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
At Least 24 People Dead After TornadoAt Least 24 People Dead After Tornado
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

At Least 24 People Dead After Tornado

And thousands without power.

This morning we're expect to get an update from nashville officials on the deadly tornado that devastated middle tennessee.

Just over 24 hours ago, the tornado killed at least 24 people, but dozens are still unaccounted for.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in nashville's germantown neighborhood where crews are working around the clock to clean up the damage, sierra?

It's still dark here, but right now you can see significant damage left behind by an ef-2 tornado.

Power lines are hanging down and police are paroling to make sure drivers don't go around barricades on any of the 38 roads that are now closed.

As of last check, dozens of people are still unaccounted for in middle tennessee and here in nashville around 38 thousand people are still without power.

Crews and volunteers are working hard to get nashville back on its feet.

Janeane hatchett, lives in nashville: "we are nashville strong and we will get through this."

Officials say more than 150 people were transported to the hospital.

If you'd like to help back in huntsville, you can donate blood through the american red cross.

Reporting live in nashville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.



Recent related news from verified sources

TEMA spokesperson: Eight people dead after tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

A powerful storm that spawned a tornado tore through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday,...
Delawareonline - Published

Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Reba McEntire & More Offer Prayers For Nashville Tornado Victims

The Nashville community is mourning following the aftermath of two tornados that swept through...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StraightUp615

🥃Straight Up 615🥃 RT @FOXNashville: TENNESSEE TORNADO UNACCOUNTED FOR - FLOOD YOUR FEEDS: Make sure friends and family see this! Here are the names of 24, do… 7 seconds ago

FOXNashville

FoxNashville TENNESSEE TORNADO UNACCOUNTED FOR - FLOOD YOUR FEEDS: Make sure friends and family see this! Here are the names of… https://t.co/oElrkNfNnt 7 minutes ago

JasonWeakley

Jason Weakley RT @NC5: NWS teams will be in Putnam County today to survey the damage from the tornado that killed at least 18. 38 people are still missin… 8 minutes ago

mitzilaw185

Mitzi RT @wis10: DEATH TOLL RISES: Damage survey results indicate a tornado of at least an EF-3 hit the Nashville area overnight. Officials say 2… 16 minutes ago

lynnwms

Lynn Williams RT @FOXNashville: TENNESSEE TORNADO UNACCOUNTED FOR - FLOOD YOUR FEEDS: Make sure friends and family see this! Here are the names of 77 pe… 17 minutes ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat At least 22 people are dead with more than 44,000 without power after massive tornadoes devastated multiple towns i… https://t.co/SXSHbXBM3Y 18 minutes ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News The Tennessee governor says 24 people are dead after this series of tornados. Nashville Mayor John Cooper called t… https://t.co/n8vR06vHK4 22 minutes ago

Apri1nParis

April 📷 Mama Bear 🐻⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @news5wcyb: PLEASE SHARE: UPDATED LIST - Here are the names of more than 35 people still unaccounted for after a deadly tornado ripped t… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

19 killed in tornado in Putnam County [Video]19 killed in tornado in Putnam County

Nineteen people died in a tornado that ripped through Middle Tennessee Monday night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:54Published

Deadly tornado sweeps through downtown Nashville [Video]Deadly tornado sweeps through downtown Nashville

The view of the latest tornado in Nashville, Tennesee, is filmed from the 12th floor on a balcony of a sky house early Tuesday (March 3). At least 22 people are reported dead, and 45,000 Nashville..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.