At Least 24 People Dead After Tornado

And thousands without power.

This morning we're expect to get an update from nashville officials on the deadly tornado that devastated middle tennessee.

Just over 24 hours ago, the tornado killed at least 24 people, but dozens are still unaccounted for.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in nashville's germantown neighborhood where crews are working around the clock to clean up the damage, sierra?

It's still dark here, but right now you can see significant damage left behind by an ef-2 tornado.

Power lines are hanging down and police are paroling to make sure drivers don't go around barricades on any of the 38 roads that are now closed.

As of last check, dozens of people are still unaccounted for in middle tennessee and here in nashville around 38 thousand people are still without power.

Crews and volunteers are working hard to get nashville back on its feet.

Janeane hatchett, lives in nashville: "we are nashville strong and we will get through this."

Officials say more than 150 people were transported to the hospital.

If you'd like to help back in huntsville, you can donate blood through the american red cross.

Reporting live in nashville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.