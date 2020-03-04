Muskogee High Selected for Pilot Program in Computer Science

Global  

Muskogee High School is one of 30 schools in the nation chosen for a pilot Junior Reserve Officers Training (JROTC) initiative to increase training in computer science and cybersecurity.

2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more.
