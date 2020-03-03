Global  

Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death

No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Wednesday that there is no need to formally investigate contact between Metropolitan Police officers and the 40-year-old.
