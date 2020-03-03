Global  

Surplus stores see sales spike because of coronavirus

Mickey’s Surplus Store in Kansas City, Kansas, says people are snatching up gear they think will keep them safe against the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. Surgeon General said there is no reason to be afraid.
