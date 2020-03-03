Global  

Several People Without Home After Tornado

Power.

You're taking a live look at one on the hardest hit areas in nashville's germantown neighborhood.

This morning, we're hearing from people who are now without a place to live after an ef-2 tornado ripped through their homes.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with a closer look at what the storm left behind, sierra?

Right now 70 families are sorting through their belongings after one apartment complex was destroyed.

Take a look at the damage left behind this morning.

Windows are shattered and insulation is spread across the ground.

The roof was torn off germantown place apartments and some people lost everything inside.

Meanwhile...residents are having to stay with friends and family until they get back on their feet again.

James hughes "unfortunately we don't have renters insurance and that's our fault but at the same time we don't have anything.

Luckily i was able to get a wallet."

The apartment manager said they will refund residents' security deposit and rent...and let them out of their leases.

Later this morning, we expect to get an update from nashville city officials.

Reporting live in nashville sierra phillips waay31 news.




