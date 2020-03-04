Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus outbreakCoronavirus outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus outbreak

Temperature wise not bad.

Right around low to mid 60's pretty much everywhere.

We are going to cool down this afternoon as the chance of rain goes up.

We are in the low chance of rain this morning.

It goes up to 50 percent by late morning and 100 percent by later this afternoon.

The rain is coming and it will stick around for a while.

I'll tell you when it moves out of how much will fall where you live coming up.

>>jon: the coronavirus closing and surrounding neighbors in palmetto state, georgia, north carolina with confirmed cases.

>>leah: city officials are taking action to help keep us safe.

Were here about up important meeting is happening today.

>> this map is what south carolina is looking at.

You can see it right here.

Georgia just below with one case -- or north carolina -- i thinks the opposite.

Georgia one case north carolina when case.

Two cases.

Well they've got a few cases.

That's why at 9:00 am the city of charleston's health and wellness advisory committee is hosting a meeting.

The medical director is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus.

Officials say it's imperative to keep a line of contact with all of its partner that includes the cdc, and locally here at musc.

With no cases confirmed here, the city is working on the continuity of operations and it certainly not at a stage to looking at shutting down.

They have big events in the works the state is leaning on them to connect with visitors and citizens it remains in preparation mode.

>> the fact remains, we are just as diligent today as we were three days ago.

And i've heard people -- conflicting reports.

It's not a question of if and when, we just need to make sure that our processes are in place and that's exactly what we are doing.

>> city officials met with the coast guard and customs and border protection.

They tell us these agencies have these on lockdown staying alert for signs and symptoms offshore.

Officials at there been no conversations of shutting down the porch.they will reiterate basic hi hi



Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Temporarily Closes Some Retail Stores in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple will temporarily close one of its retail stores in Italy as the government grapples with the...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersReuters India


Amid Coronavirus outbreak, BJP leader says greet each other saying 'namaskar'

*Panaji:* In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a BJP leader from Goa has suggested that people...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lisa197n

Lisa S RT @haveigotnews: As Bernie Sanders (78) and Joe Biden (77) become the frontrunners to take on Donald Trump (73), experts monitoring the co… 2 seconds ago

morvjn

Morvjn RT @MarcusReports: JUST IN: F-35 Factory in Japan Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. Employees at Italian factory ordered to work from h… 2 seconds ago

enochianph

ElKenobi RT @cnni: Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that fake stories about coronavirus in Russia are being planted from abroad https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago

c_kmyima

Kmyima RT @pressfreedom: @OneFreePress @IWMF @ForbesPR @AP_CorpComm @WashPostPR @HuffPost @ReutersPR Chinese video journalist Chen Qiushi, who cov… 3 seconds ago

vostokintheair

Shoko Ogushi RT @cnni: South Korea plans to use a GPS-based app to monitor people who are quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak. If they leave the… 3 seconds ago

ino_social

InoSocial #Twitter gave employees an option to work from home after the #coronavirus outbreak claimed over 3,000 lives global… https://t.co/0kEDXFtuIS 4 seconds ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts Canada's finance ministers to hold conference call to discuss economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. Bill Morneau… https://t.co/kF92sILNxC 4 seconds ago

eldon_wriston

Eldon Wriston RT @ScottImmordino: Trump last year moved to roll back regulations designed to prevent infections from spreading in nursing homes, a decisi… 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea is expanding screenings for the coronavirus in the city of Daegu, which is at the center of the country&apos;s outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Nordstrom shares drop on weak outlook [Video]Nordstrom shares drop on weak outlook

Nordstrom shares fell Wednesday after the upscale retailer issued a profit outlook for 2020 that was largely below market expectations. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.