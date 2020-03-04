Coronavirus outbreak

Temperature wise not bad.

Right around low to mid 60's pretty much everywhere.

We are going to cool down this afternoon as the chance of rain goes up.

We are in the low chance of rain this morning.

It goes up to 50 percent by late morning and 100 percent by later this afternoon.

The rain is coming and it will stick around for a while.

I'll tell you when it moves out of how much will fall where you live coming up.

>>jon: the coronavirus closing and surrounding neighbors in palmetto state, georgia, north carolina with confirmed cases.

>>leah: city officials are taking action to help keep us safe.

Were here about up important meeting is happening today.

>> this map is what south carolina is looking at.

You can see it right here.

Georgia just below with one case -- or north carolina -- i thinks the opposite.

Georgia one case north carolina when case.

Two cases.

Well they've got a few cases.

That's why at 9:00 am the city of charleston's health and wellness advisory committee is hosting a meeting.

The medical director is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus.

Officials say it's imperative to keep a line of contact with all of its partner that includes the cdc, and locally here at musc.

With no cases confirmed here, the city is working on the continuity of operations and it certainly not at a stage to looking at shutting down.

They have big events in the works the state is leaning on them to connect with visitors and citizens it remains in preparation mode.

>> the fact remains, we are just as diligent today as we were three days ago.

And i've heard people -- conflicting reports.

It's not a question of if and when, we just need to make sure that our processes are in place and that's exactly what we are doing.

>> city officials met with the coast guard and customs and border protection.

They tell us these agencies have these on lockdown staying alert for signs and symptoms offshore.

Officials at there been no conversations of shutting down the porch.they will reiterate basic hi hi