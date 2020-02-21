Global  

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has previously calmed traveler fears.

Adam Reed reports.
