Andrea Leadsom aims swipe at John Bercow

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit; Parliament TV Sacked Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom aims a swipe at former Speaker John Bercow during a personal statement in the House of Commons.

Her comment draws a large reaction from both sides of the house.

Bercow is currently facing bullying claims during his time in office.

Leadsom also mentions how she had been one of Brexit's staunchest supporters since it's inception.
Andrea Leadsom continues John Bercow feud

Former business secretary Andrea Leadsom has said the Brexit referendum result was as good as John...
Belfast Telegraph


