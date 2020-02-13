Andrea Leadsom aims swipe at John Bercow

Credit; Parliament TV Sacked Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom aims a swipe at former Speaker John Bercow during a personal statement in the House of Commons.

Her comment draws a large reaction from both sides of the house.

Bercow is currently facing bullying claims during his time in office.

Leadsom also mentions how she had been one of Brexit's staunchest supporters since it's inception.