Coronavirus: Delhi designates 25 hospitals for treatment amid fresh cases

After Covid-19 coronavirus infected a person from the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has designated 25 hospitals for treatment of the virus.

Coronavirus has spread to nearly 60 countries and infected over 85,000 people.

Delhi reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday.

The person tested positive for Covid-19 had recently visited Italy.