18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:53s - Published 18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado National Weather Service teams will be in Putnam County Wednesday to survey the damage from the tornado killed at least 18. Dozens are still missing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado LET'S GET STARTED.Adam: WE HATE TO SEE THISRIGHT HERE.WORK HAS NOT STOPPED OVERNIGHTAS CREWS ACROSS SEVERALCOUNTIES CONTINUE THEIREFFORTS TO MAKE SURECOMMUNITIES ARE SAFE AFTERYESTERDAY'S STORM.







You Might Like