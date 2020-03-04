Global  

18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado

18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado

18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado

National Weather Service teams will be in Putnam County Wednesday to survey the damage from the tornado killed at least 18.

Dozens are still missing.
18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado

LET'S GET STARTED.Adam: WE HATE TO SEE THISRIGHT HERE.WORK HAS NOT STOPPED OVERNIGHTAS CREWS ACROSS SEVERALCOUNTIES CONTINUE THEIREFFORTS TO MAKE SURECOMMUNITIES ARE SAFE AFTERYESTERDAY'S STORM.




NatashaLOrtiz3

Tasha RT @CBSThisMorning: Drone footage from Cookeville, Tennessee shows the devastation from Monday's tornado outbreak. At least 24 people were… 2 minutes ago

ken_crichlow

ken crichlow RT @Grady_Trimble: We continue our coverage in Tennessee today. This is Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, virtually unrecognizable a… 6 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Drone footage from Cookeville, Tennessee shows the devastation from Monday's tornado outbreak. At least 24 people w… https://t.co/iZP1o3lOGu 9 minutes ago

Grady_Trimble

Grady Trimble We continue our coverage in Tennessee today. This is Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, virtually unrecogniza… https://t.co/Q1N0wA8nls 13 minutes ago

DonnaBridgesTN

Donna Bridges 5 children among 18 killed in Putnam County tornado; 21 still missing https://t.co/VOrWiSzUup 17 minutes ago

_loopoo

L u c i n d a RT @NC5: UPDATE: 5 children among 18 killed in Putnam County tornado; 22 still missing https://t.co/a4HixeZGID 18 minutes ago

ALLEN_KimberlyD

Kim Allen RT @CBSThisMorning: Dozens of people are still missing in Tennessee after America's deadliest tornado outbreak in years. Officials say many… 24 minutes ago

JadeSmi72331199

Jade Smith 5 children among 18 killed in Putnam County tornado; 21 still missing https://t.co/zGbtS1VdCZ 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens still unaccounted for in Putnam County [Video]Dozens still unaccounted for in Putnam County

Eighteen people died and 88 people were hurt in Putnam County when a tornado ripped through the area.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:09Published

Kay Granger Leads Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional District [Video]Kay Granger Leads Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional District

While Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published

