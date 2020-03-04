18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado
National Weather Service teams will be in Putnam County Wednesday to survey the damage from the tornado killed at least 18.
Dozens are still missing.
|
18 dead, dozens still missing after Putnam County tornado
LET'S GET STARTED.Adam: WE HATE TO SEE THISRIGHT HERE.WORK HAS NOT STOPPED OVERNIGHTAS CREWS ACROSS SEVERALCOUNTIES CONTINUE THEIREFFORTS TO MAKE SURECOMMUNITIES ARE SAFE AFTERYESTERDAY'S STORM.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources