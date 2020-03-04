Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional District

Global  

With 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% in the Republican primary for Texas' 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.
