Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional District 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:42s - Published Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional District With 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% in the Republican primary for Texas' 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.

