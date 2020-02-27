Latest show at Castellani Art Museum features 185 local woman artists
Kath Schifano was an art teacher but says that when it came to creating art she was a late bloomer "It wasn't until I was thirty-five that I really learned how to draw and really be an artist." Kath is one of one-hundred eighty-five women artists represented in the latest Castellani Art Museum show call '20/20 Vision: Woman Artists In Western New York'.
Castellani's interim director Michael Beam says that this is a great opportunity for the artists for a number of reasons including "your work comes before audiences from all over the world." The works of art are for sale and Michael says that "sales have been very successful" and that one hundred percent of the money goes to the artist.
The show runs through August 16th.
You can get more information at the Castellani Art Museum Website.