Latest show at Castellani Art Museum features 185 local woman artists 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:09s - Published Latest show at Castellani Art Museum features 185 local woman artists Kath Schifano was an art teacher but says that when it came to creating art she was a late bloomer "It wasn't until I was thirty-five that I really learned how to draw and really be an artist." Kath is one of one-hundred eighty-five women artists represented in the latest Castellani Art Museum show call '20/20 Vision: Woman Artists In Western New York'. Castellani's interim director Michael Beam says that this is a great opportunity for the artists for a number of reasons including "your work comes before audiences from all over the world." The works of art are for sale and Michael says that "sales have been very successful" and that one hundred percent of the money goes to the artist. The show runs through August 16th. You can get more information at the Castellani Art Museum Website. 0

SHE WAS AN ARTTEACHER...BUT KATHSCIFANO SAYS THATWHEN IT CAME TOCREATING ART...SHEWAS LATE BLOOMERIT WASN'T UNTIL I WAS35 THAT I REALLYLEARNED HOW TODRAW AND REALLY BEAN ARTISTTHE ARTIST HAS APIECE IN THE LATESTSHOW AT CASTELLANIART MUSEUM INCALLED 20/20 VISION:WOMEN ARTISTS INWESTERN NEW YORK.I JUST LOVE THECASTELLANI MUSEUM-I'VE BEEN INVOLED FOR40 YEARS-HAVING MY WORKHERE IS THECULMINATIOJN OF ATWO YEAR DREAMKATH'S OIL PAINTING ISCALLED BEYOND THEROCK OF AGES-IT'S LOOKING AT THEAMERICAN FALLS-FROMBELOW-CASTELLANI INERIMDIRECTOR MICHEALBEAM SAYS...THIS IS AGREAT OPPORTUNITYFOR THE ARTISTSINCLUDED HERE FORSEVERAL REASONSYOU ARE EXHIBIT IN AMAJOR NATIONALMUSEUM-TWO YOURWORK COMES BEFOREAUDIENCES FROM ALLOVER THE WORLD-WEHAVE PEOPLE FROMALL OVER THE WORLDCOMING IN TO SEE THEWORKAND MAYBE THE BESTPLUS...THE WORK ISALL FOR SALE....SALES HAVE BEENVERY SUCESSFUL-AND100 PERCENT OF THEMONEY GOES TO THEARTISTTHE SHOW WASCOORDINATED BYMICHELLEMARCOTTE-THAT'SHER WORK THERE-TOCOINCIDE WITH THE100TH ANNIVERSARYOF WOMEN'SSUFFERAGE...THERE ARE A HUNDREDEIGHTY FIVE ARTISTSREPRESENTED HEREAND THE SHOW RUNSTHROUGH AUGUST16THTHE WIDE VARIETY OFWORK...AND MEDIUMSIS AN AMAZINGTRIBUTE TO THETALENTED LOCALARTISTS-KATHSCIFANO THINKSTHERE'S ALOT MORETALENT OUT TIT THEE.IF THERE'S 185 HERE 85WHO COULD HTANT.THE PCE KATHCHOSE FOR TOWER OF THISREPRESENTS THEPOWER OF WOMAENOURSELVESIKERANDALL





