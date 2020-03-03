Global  

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season.
Award-winning director and longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee says he will not attend the team's games at...
Spike Lee, Knicks feuding over how team's superfan makes his Madison Square Garden entrance

The award-winning screenwriter and director vowed not to return to the Garden this season.
Spike Lee boycotting New York Knicks games after courtside clash [Video]Spike Lee boycotting New York Knicks games after courtside clash

Spike Lee is boycotting his beloved New York Knicks basketball team for the remainder of the season after clashing with the team's owner on Monday night.

Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game [Video]Spike Lee Told To Not Go Through Employee Entrance For New York Knicks Game

During a New York Knicks game, Spike Lee was turned away by security from using the employee entrance. Lee told ESPN he’s used the entrance for 28 years but they suddenly told him to use a different..

