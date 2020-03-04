Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Learning with LEGOS at the Lee County Library

Learning with LEGOS at the Lee County Library

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 05:15s - Published < > Embed
Learning with LEGOS at the Lee County Library

Learning with LEGOS at the Lee County Library

Taking a look at the programs the Lee County Library System offers that include LEGOs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Learning with LEGOS at the Lee County Library

YOU’RE WATCHING ONE OF THE MOSTPOPULAR NEW SHOWS ON FOX THISYEAR... IS LEGO MASTERS!EVERY WEEK... TEAMS OF TWO LEGOENTHUSIASTS GO HEAD TO HEAD ...TO BUILD THE MOST EXTREME... ANDAMAZING LEGO BUILDS... BASED ONA CERTAIN THEME.THESE AMATEUR CONTESTANTS ALLSHARE A LOVE OF THESEINTERLOCKING PLASTIC BRICKS...AND THIS MORNING... CHRIS ANDAMY ARE TELLING YOU HOW YOU ANDYOUR KIDS CAN NOT ONLY BUILDWITH THEM... BUT TURN THAT PLAYTIME INTO A LEARNINGOPPORTUNITY.(AD LIB INTRO)WE ARE HERE WITH AMY-JANEMCWILLIAM WITH THE YOUR SERVICESPROGAM AT THE LEE COUNTY LIBRARYSYSTEM.(AD LIB INTERVIEW-- what types of programs do youoffergo c c c c c c c c c c c ca--------------------------------thththeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyeyey




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.