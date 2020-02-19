Global  

FOX Finders Pet Finder - Koala

Get ready to fall in love with Koala!

This 3-year-old gal is looking for a perfect home where she can have plenty of space and attention on her own time.

She has lived with other cats and done well.

Koala is spayed, microchiped, and up to date on vaccines.

Come meet this sweet girl today!
