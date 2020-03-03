Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada

Coronavirus updates as of March 4, 5:30 a.m.: Coronavirus: An Amazon employee in Washington state has been quarantined after testing positive for the illness.

The death toll across the United States is 9.

There have been over 120 cases confirmed across the U.S. Still no confirmed cases in Nevada.

Visit ktnv.com for the latest.