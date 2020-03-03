Global  

Coronavirus: Amazon employee in Washington quarantined after testing positive, still no confirmed cases in Nevada

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s
Coronavirus updates as of March 4, 5:30 a.m.: Coronavirus: An Amazon employee in Washington state has been quarantined after testing positive for the illness.

The death toll across the United States is 9.

There have been over 120 cases confirmed across the U.S. Still no confirmed cases in Nevada.

Visit ktnv.com for the latest.
Amazon Employee In Seattle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An Amazon employee in Seattle has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports citing an...
Experts Say Vaccine Won't Solve Current Coronavirus Outbreak

Tonight we've learned an Amazon employee in Washington state has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Jennifer Mayerele reports (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – Mar. 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus: 6 deaths in Seattle area, series of meetings planned for Tuesday about virus

Coronavirus latest as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: There have been 6 deaths reported in the Seattle, Washington area and more than 100 people have tested positive. U.S. Senators plan to meet Tuesday to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published

