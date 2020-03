Southern Hills Hospital prepares for coronavirus

TO PREVENT SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.SOUTHERN HILLS HOSPITAL - ISMAKING THOSE CHANGES - THINKINGONE STEP AHEAD - IN PREPARATIONFOR THE FIRST CASE POSSIBLYCOMING TO NEVADA.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER SEAN DELANCEY - -LIVE WITH DETAILS.SEAN?KALYNA - ROSS - - ASPOKESPERSON FOR SOUTHERN HILLSHOSPITAL SAYS THAT THEY WILL BEMAKING ADJUSTMENTS TOVISITATION AT THIS FACILITY - -AND SCREENING EVERYONE WHOCOMES INSIDE FOR SYMPTOMS OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.BUT MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS - SAYTHE HOSPITAL SHOULD NOT BE YOURFIRST OPTION.DOCTOR CONSTANTINE GEORGE SAYSTHE COVID-19 VIRUS HAS FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS - - AND EVERYONERUSHING TO THE HOSPITAL ENMASSE - COULD STRESS THEHOSPITAL EN MASSE - COULDFIRST - DO YOU HAVE A FEVER -COUGH - OR DIFFICULTYBREATHING?

IF SO - CHECK TO SEEIF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU'VE BEENIN CONTACT WITH HAS TRAVELED TOAN IMPACTED REGION.AND THEN CALL YOUR PRIMARYCARE PHYSICIAN - AND SEE WHATTHEY WANT YOU TO DO."IS IT GOING TO COME TO THE US,IT'S HERE, WE'RE PROBABLYGOING TO SEE A LOT MORE OF ITTHAN WE THINK WE ARE, DOES ITMEAN THERE SHOULD BE MASS PANICAND PANDEMONIUM?

NO.IT'S A MATTER OF EDUCATING THEPUBLIC, PREVENTION IS THE BIGTHINGEVERY HOSPITAL HAS THEIR OWNPROTOCOLS - - BUT FOR ANYMEDICAL PROFESSIONAL - - IT'SIMPORTANT TO REPORT POSSIBLECASES TO THE C-D-COR SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SO THOSE PUBLICORGANIZATIONS CAN ACTACCORDINGLY.THE BIGGEST TAKE-AWAY - - AND ICANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH - -IS THAT EVERYONE - YES YOUSITTING AT HOME - - WASH YOURHANDS SEVERAL TIMES A DAY - TOAVOID SPREADING THE DISEASE.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.LAS VEGAS IS NOW JOINING THE