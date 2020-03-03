Missouri Coronavirus Prepared (3-3-20)

Missouri governor mike parson on tuesday, letting people in the state know his administration is prepared for the coronavirus"i am confident telling you that missouri is ready if an outbreak is to happen in this state."while there have been no confirmed cases of the covid-19 in the state, that hasn't stopped parson from working with legislators and others to get resourses out statewide to prepare.just in case."i want to assure you that we are doing all we can to meet these needs and help every community prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak."

Meanwhile, a team of missouri's best and brightest in the field of health and emergency management assembled on monday to let people know they are ready to go into action if and when needed.

However, they don't want the public alarmed."people see things and hear things and they start to panic about it.

This is not something we need to panic about.

It's something we need to prepare for.

That's what we're doing today."this is a busy time of year at the state capitol, with the legislative session in full swing.however, the governor says the coronavirus has become his top priority."as governor, i have no greater responsibility than to keep all missourians healthy and safe.

The governor says he has a meeting planned for tomorrow with all statewide office holders for an update and to continue to develop a plan of action.

Here in st.

Joseph -- the health department says they are working with officials on local, state and regional levels.

The health department is offering guidance to local organizations and businesses on response plans to covid-19.

There are already meetings planned with faith-based gorups and businesses -- and additional meetings will be scheduled as needed they say they have plans in place