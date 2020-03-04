Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:07s - Published Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari short film "Ghar Ki Murgi", which stars Sakshi Tanwar, celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their life to look for their family. #GharKiMurgi #WomansDay #bollywood

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this QueenOfHeart SakshiTanwar💫 RT @Koimoi: Ahead Of Women’s Day, Panga Director #AshwinyIyerTiwari Makes A Short Film Titled ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ @Ashwinyiyer #Koimoi http… 2 hours ago QueenOfHeart SakshiTanwar💫 RT @latestly: Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review: Sakshi Tanwar-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Short Film Is That Much-Needed 'Sorry' To All The Women Who H… 2 hours ago LatestLY Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review: Sakshi Tanwar-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Short Film Is That Much-Needed 'Sorry' To All The W… https://t.co/SzMTYCtfLY 5 hours ago Koimoi.com Ahead Of Women’s Day, Panga Director #AshwinyIyerTiwari Makes A Short Film Titled ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’ @Ashwinyiyer… https://t.co/374ozSZEUa 10 hours ago