'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer out now
Dibakar Banerjee's next release "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has its lead actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the run, in the trailer that was unveiled on Wednesday.
