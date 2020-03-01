Global  

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

Watch: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi house allegedly attacked

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s house was allegedly attacked on Tuesday around 5.30 pm.

The staff at Congress leader’s house was also allegedly heckled and thrashed.

Policemen were seen at Chowdury’s house as the politician spoke on the phone.

Chowdhury, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, had a day earlier, accused BJP MPs of attacking a Congress MP.

Adhir had said that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was assaulted in the Lok Sabha.
