Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights.

CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
