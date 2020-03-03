Madhya Pradesh Congress alleges BJP of ‘confining’ 8 MLAs at Gurugram hotel

Global  

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that the MLAs were “forcibly confined by the BJP leaders”.

The statement came hours after Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former minister Narottam Tomar offered Rs 25 crore to Congress and other MLAs for switching sides.

In the 230-seat state assembly, Congress has 113 MLAs against the BJP’s 107.

There are two vacant seats at present.

The Congress is running its government with the support of 4 independent, 2 BSP and lone SP MLAs.
