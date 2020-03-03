Incumbent Lacey Holds Big Lead Over Gascón, Rossi In LA County DA's Race; Hopes To Avoid Runoff
Incumbent Lacey Holds Big Lead Over Gascón, Rossi In LA County DA's Race; Hopes To Avoid Runoff
Incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey Wednesday was hoping to avoid a November runoff and keep her post for a third term as she battles George Gascón, who was San Francisco's top prosecutor for 11 years, and federal public defender Rachel Rossi.
