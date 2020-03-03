Global  

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession.

In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus.
Fed Makes Emergency Rate Cut as Markets Tremble Over Coronavirus

The central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point, its biggest single cut in more than a...
North American stocks surge after U.S. Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate

North American stock markets surged higher in early trading in the wake of a move by the U.S. Federal...
Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Duration: 02:33Published

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. ..

Duration: 02:17Published

