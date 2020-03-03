Global  

9 Dead in Nashville After Tornado Rips Through Area

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

At least nine people have been killed throughout the city and suburbs of Nashville after a tornado destroyed the area early Tuesday morning.
At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight [Video]At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published

