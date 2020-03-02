Global  

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Slowed iPhones

After months of negotiations, Apple has tentatively agreed to a $500 million settlement to resolve dozens of class action lawsuits against the company.
Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Throttled iPhones

Apple to Pay $500 Million Settlement Over Throttled iPhonesApple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the tech giant deliberately...
Apple Settles Old iPhone Throttling Lawsuit; Could Pay Up To $500 Million

Late last week Apple reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its move to slow down the...
Robots That Teach Themselves To Walk + $500M Apple iPhone Settlement | Digital Trends Live 3.3.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, shuts down Microsoft and Google events - Facebook pulls out of SXSW - Who was patient zero in the U.S.?; Apple has settled a..

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, shuts down Microsoft and Google events - Facebook pulls out of SXSW - Who was patient zero in the U.S.?; Apple has settled a..

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones [Video]Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit, reports Business Insider. The lawsuit accuses Apple of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new..

