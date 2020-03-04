Biden's Political Comeback

Nothing about the former vice president's electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage.

The former vice president's three White House campaigns were a punchline until Saturday.

It took the 78-year-old 33 years to win a single nominating contest.

Now he's suddenly turned into a primary machine, reeling off 10 wins in a span of four nights.