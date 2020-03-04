Global  

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

Joe Biden Has A Truly Super Tuesday

The former vice president won nine states on Super Tuesday, launching himself into the lead, but California Is leaning toward Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
How Joe Biden roared back on Super Tuesday and what it means for the next contests with Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden came roaring back on Super Tuesday, and did so in ways that show strength in states coming...
Sanders and Biden face off on Super Tuesday

Voters are hitting the polls for Super Tuesday. Bernie Sanders is expected to have a strong lead with...
Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke [Video]Biden Gets Endorsements From Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke came together to voice their support for Joe Biden.

Biden's Political Comeback [Video]Biden's Political Comeback

Nothing about the former vice president's electoral history, hitherto lackluster campaign and the dynamics of this presidential race suggested his Super Tuesday rampage. The former vice president's..

