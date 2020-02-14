|
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together
The married couple will star in a revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," opening for a limited run at Broadway's Hudson Theater next Friday, March 13.
