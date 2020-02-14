Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together The married couple will star in a revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," opening for a limited run at Broadway's Hudson Theater next Friday, March 13.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to reunite on Broadway for first time in over 20 years Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are set to reunite on Broadway for the first time in 24...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this