Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins

Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 04:03s - Published < > Embed
Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins

Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins

Check out the official "Origins" featurette for Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce!

Release Date: March 13, 2020 Bloodshot is a superhero movie based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name.

The film is directed by Dave Wilson (in his feature directorial debut), written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, and stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloodshot movie - Military’s best [Video]Bloodshot movie - Military’s best

Bloodshot movie - Military’s best The military’s best soldier has been brought back to life but now he is turning his back on them. Watch this action-packed thriller, #Bloodshot. starring Vin..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

'Bloodshot': Vin Diesel [Video]'Bloodshot': Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel talks about his next lead role.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.