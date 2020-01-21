Global  

Officials: Pennsylvania Couple Die In Murder-Suicide While 2 Young Children Inside Home

Officials: Pennsylvania Couple Die In Murder-Suicide While 2 Young Children Inside Home

Officials: Pennsylvania Couple Die In Murder-Suicide While 2 Young Children Inside Home

A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend in their home and then turned the gun on himself while two young children were also in the residence, state police said.

Katie Johnston reports.
