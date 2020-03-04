Global  

Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Foreign travelers in South Korea are being educated in one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
