Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Foreign travelers in South Korea are being educated in one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations.



Recent related videos from verified sources South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak South Korea is expanding screenings for the coronavirus in the city of Daegu, which is at the center of the country's outbreak. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:10Published 2 hours ago New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some winter time severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets, and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:42Published 6 hours ago