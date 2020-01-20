South African government to house victims of gender-based violence in state-owned properties

The South African government announced on March 4 they will house victims of gender-based violence in state-owned properties.

Today it was announced that a further six properties in the Western Cape and two in Gauteng were being handed over for use as shelters to house vulnerable women and children.

The exact locations of the properties were not revealed for security reasons.

At these locations abused women will receive psychological, legal and healthcare support services.

The properties will be accessible and open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.