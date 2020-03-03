Global  

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 6 New Yorkers Test Positive For Coronavirus

The family of a New Rochelle man and a neighbor have all tested positive for coronavirus, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

The news brings the total of confirmed cases in New York to six.
