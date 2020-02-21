Girl and her giant pup attempt to go to school together

Heartbreak alert: Samson the Newfoundland tries everyday to either stop his best friend Sierra from going to school, or to go with her.

Today, Samson has decided to venture outside the gate, which he is not allowed to do.

Maybe he’s thinking mom won’t notice that he’s going to school with little Sierra.

Mom does notice, however, and now both Sierra and Samson are trying to figure out how to make this work.

Sierra uses her craft arguments while Samson throws irresistible sad faces at mom.

We don’t know how mom managed to say no to these two.

Adorable!