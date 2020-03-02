Global  

Can You Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer?

Amid fears of the Caronavirus and depleting store supplies, Kitchen Pantry Scientist Liz Heinecke shows us how you can make your own hand sanitizer at home (3:30).

WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 4, 2020
How to make your own hand sanitizer

How to make your own hand sanitizerXinhua/Li Muzi via Getty Images Everyone agrees, including the Centers for Disease Control and...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •CBS News



mikeystep

Step RT @CZEdwards: (You want either 189 or 190 Everclear if you want to take the booze route. Essential oil only if you like its scent & it doe… 42 seconds ago

Breeze13303990

Breeze Make your own hand sanitizer. 91% rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel. Combine 3/4 cup alcohol to 1/4 cup aloe vera… https://t.co/RcxLRDfryy 53 seconds ago

exoL_we_are_01

𝔸 𝕁🥰 RT @solacechanyeol: NNG doing a live donation. If i'm not mistaken the donation is for Covid-19. Chanyeol also showed how to make sanitizer… 2 minutes ago

suzee_q_n_az

susan @FOX10Phoenix You can make your own! Use at least 2/3 alcohol, tea tree oil and lavender oil, and aloe vera gel. Po… https://t.co/umAFBSaBbP 3 minutes ago

SeanKeady

Sean Keady How to make your own hand sanitizer to battle off coronavirus germs https://t.co/dgb2qRIgfQ 4 minutes ago

Jess_WSA

Jesse M. ن RT @MailOnline: How to make your own hand sanitizer using rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel to battle off coronavirus germs https://t.co/wP… 4 minutes ago

MNarvestad

One Pissed Off Citizen (Wyandotte Witch) RT @rikkibird: Make your own hand sanitizer. It is pretty much unavailable and what is available can be outrageously expensive. You can mak… 4 minutes ago

KUBE933

KUBE 93.3 How to Make Your Own Anti-Coronavirus Hand Sanitizer https://t.co/Cqy5OYigUU via @ericonair1 https://t.co/SeixewUP4G 6 minutes ago


Store Sold Out of Hand Sanitizer? Here’s How to Make Your Own! [Video]Store Sold Out of Hand Sanitizer? Here’s How to Make Your Own!

With the coronavirus spreading, many stores are sold out of hand sanitizer. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how you can make your own right at home.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published

How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer [Video]How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

If you've been looking for hand sanitizer, you're not alone. Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in New York City, bottles have been flying off store shelves; CBS2's Nick Caloway shows you..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

