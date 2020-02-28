Global  

Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden

Video Credit: Wochit News
Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election primary.

A viable path to the nomination no longer exists.

Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg was unable to deliver convincing wins in his electoral debut on Super Tuesday despite lavish campaign ad spending.

Bloomberg said he would work to make Biden the next president of the United States.
