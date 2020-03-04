Footage shows extent of damage caused by tornado as houses and buildings in Nashville are left in ruins

Global  

Footage shows the extent of the damage caused by a deadly tornado as several houses and buildings in Nashville, Tennessee is left in ruins.

The tornado ripped through Nashville on March 3 and has killed 24 so far and 38 people are still unaccounted for.

This footage was filmed on March 3.
