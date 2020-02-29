Global  

Afghanistan: US strikes Taliban targets for the first time since peace deal

Afghanistan: US strikes Taliban targets for the first time since peace dealAfghanistan: US strikes Taliban targets for the first time since peace deal
US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal

The US military says it has conducted an air strike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan,...
Trump On Peace Deal With Taliban – Statement

Nearly 19 years ago, American service members went to Afghanistan to root out the terrorists...
