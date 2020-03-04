How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:58s - Published How to Sleep at Night with Market Volatility The extreme ups and downs of the stock market recently probably has a lot of people scrambling and wondering what action they should take. So how do you get peace of mind during these roller coaster swings? Joining us with important advice is Kim Steinbrenner from Steinbrenner Financial Group. Contact Kim at Steinbrenner Financial Group, and she will sit and talk with you personally about your situation and if she can help. To set up an appointment, call (414) 266-1900 or visit SteinbrennerGroup.com. 0

