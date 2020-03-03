Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'

Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'

VOICES ARE HEARD.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery' [Video]Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, 'trickery'

Political Analyst John Dadian says Prop. 13 failed due to confusion, &apos;trickery&apos;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:07Published

Political expert weighs in on races, measures before polls open [Video]Political expert weighs in on races, measures before polls open

Political analyst John Dadian talks about the high-profile races and measures on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.