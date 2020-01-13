Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday.

According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next.

Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results.

Elizabeth Warren Campaign Manager Roger Lau Email to campaign staffers Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg withdrew from the 2020 race Wednesday morning.

If Warren drops out, it will solidify a one-on-one Democratic primary matchup between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

When Warren will decide the future of her campaign is unclear.

She is currently at home in Massachusetts and does not have any publicly scheduled events until Friday.