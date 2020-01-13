Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday.

According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next.

Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results.

Elizabeth Warren Campaign Manager Roger Lau Email to campaign staffers Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg withdrew from the 2020 race Wednesday morning.

If Warren drops out, it will solidify a one-on-one Democratic primary matchup between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

When Warren will decide the future of her campaign is unclear.

She is currently at home in Massachusetts and does not have any publicly scheduled events until Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her [Video]Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail. Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.