Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa, but he was unable to place above third in any of the other 14 states.

In an unprecedented self-funded campaign, the billionaire spent $500 million on social media and other forms of ads all across the country.

Bloomberg was widely perceived as having performed poorly during his first appearance on a debate stage in Nevada.

He ran as a moderate, proclaiming himself as the only Democratic candidate who could beat Donald Trump.

After former Vice President Joe Biden's landslide win in South Carolina, and endorsements from former candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O'Rourke, Bloomberg's candidacy failed to come together.

He has vowed to continue his financial support of the Democratic effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS 2HinduReuters IndiaCBC.caNPRNews24Belfast TelegraphBBC News


Bloomberg abandons presidential bid as Biden surge reshapes Democratic race

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AvornuKorku

Mr. AVORNU 👑🇬🇭 RT @AFP: #UPDATE US media tycoon Michael #Bloomberg quit the Democratic presidential race and endorsed frontrunner Joe Biden on Wednesday,… 4 seconds ago

maddiecmiz

maddie RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/zkV8GJymS7… 5 seconds ago

JBellamy110

@JBellamy1 Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign https://t.co/wkPWU3k1DH He came up "short". 11 seconds ago

123puglet

Ann RT @usatodayDC: Bloomberg's huge advertising blitz failed to win the hoped-for support from voters on Super Tuesday. He dropped out Wednesd… 27 seconds ago

DrennenLyn

Robin Lyn Drennen RT @J_Fallon_Fan: ⁦⁦@hammerandnigel⁩ no rest for Sarah McLaughlin this week Mini Mike drops out cue the music TKW Michael Bloomberg en… 44 seconds ago

JohnAle01079250

John Alexander 🐍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🐍☠️☠️☠️WWG1WGA RT @Erbears78: Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/qdUi04g2QJ 49 seconds ago

russelltim151

Tim RT @AprilDRyan: Michael Bloomberg ends 2020 presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden. He spent nearly a half-billion dollars on his own… 54 seconds ago

AGAPolitics

Abbey Grange Pol BBC News - Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign https://t.co/mvaQmzfmdG 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Bloomberg bails, backs Biden [Video]Bloomberg bails, backs Biden

Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.