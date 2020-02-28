Global  

IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020-Bach

IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020-BachBach sys that cancelling or postponing Olympics not discussed at IOC meeting
SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (MARCH 4, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH WALKS IN TO PRESS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT, SAYING: "I can tell you that today in the meeting of the IOC Executive Board neither the word 'cancellation' nor the word 'postponement' was even mentioned.

"Of course we are a responsible organisation, this is why we have this joint taskforce which is having regular meetings and we are addressing any issues which may arise, but we are not speculating on any kind of future developments." 3.

PRESS CONFERENCE 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT, SAYING: "I will not add fuel to the flame of speculation by giving a date here, giving a date dot and fueling more speculations.

Our statement from yesterday is very clear, we are fully committed and we continue to work with the taskforce, and the same is true for the organising committee." 5.

PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: The words 'cancellation' or 'postponement' were not mentioned during an International Olympic Committee meeting focusing on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday (March 4).

"I can tell you in the meeting of the IOC Executive Board (that) neither the word 'cancellation' nor the word 'postponement' was even mentioned," Bach told reporters.

(Production: Andy Ragg)



Bach tries to boost Olympic morale in Japan, speaks to media

TOKYO (AP) — Hoping to boost morale in Japan by assuring people that the Tokyo Olympics will be...
Seattle Times - Published


