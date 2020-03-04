Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa, but he was unable to place above third in any of the other 14 states.

In an unprecedented self-funded campaign, the billionaire spent $500 million on social media and other forms of ads all across the country.

Bloomberg was widely perceived as having performed poorly during his first appearance on a debate stage in Nevada.

He ran as a moderate, proclaiming himself as the only Democratic candidate who could beat Donald Trump.

After former Vice President Joe Biden's landslide win in South Carolina, and endorsements from former candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O'Rourke, Bloomberg's candidacy failed to come together.

He has vowed to continue his financial support of the Democratic effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.
