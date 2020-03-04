Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg Ends
Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the
Bloomberg camp follows his poor
showing in the Super Tuesday primaries.
Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa,
but he was unable to place above third
in any of the other 14 states.
In an unprecedented self-funded campaign,
the billionaire spent $500 million on social media
and other forms of ads all across the country.
Bloomberg was widely perceived
as having performed poorly during his
first appearance on a debate stage in Nevada.
He ran as a moderate,
proclaiming himself as the only Democratic
candidate who could beat Donald Trump.
After former Vice President Joe Biden's
landslide win in South Carolina, and
endorsements from former candidates
Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O'Rourke, Bloomberg's candidacy
failed to come together.
He has vowed to continue his
financial support of the Democratic
effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.