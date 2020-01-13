Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:43s - Published Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders: https://t.co/36FyKjaIOn #JoeBiden 48 minutes ago