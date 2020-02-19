Karol G Creates the Playlist to Her Life 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Duration: 10:15s - Published Karol G Creates the Playlist to Her Life Singer Karol G creates the playlist of her life. From her childhood Spice Girls obsession and improvised ‘Wannabe’ lyrics to the two icons (Selena and Rihanna) she has tattooed on her arm, Karol G has surrounded herself with powerful female voices since as early as she can remember. Watch her gush over her dreams of working with Nicki Minaj coming true via Instagram messages. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Karol G Creates the Playlist to Her Life - I need to have a concertwith all these songsand I'm going to scream like a kid.[laughs]Hi everybody, this is Karol G and this isthe playlist of my life.[upbeat music]My first song has to be"Piel Morena" de Thalia.Really Latina song.My mother gave methe original album,and in that album,this song used to be my favorite one.This song has a really good chorus[sings in foreign language]["Piel Morena" by Thalia plays]Those melodies, ah.I don't know, I was a child butI used to feel like super passionateabout singing and dancing andI used to perform for my family.Those were like my first fans.Maybe with that song,I realize that I have those skillsto become a singer because I havea lot of [foreign language] dancing andsinging with this song.When I was a child,my first like icon was Thalia.There's a small thing right hereit's an 'N', I forgot to put it."Wannabe,"Spice Girls.I am from Colombia,and all my mom's family,they moved to New York City and to Bostonand I remember thatone of my aunts,she sent me a VHS ofthe Spice Girls Movieand I became like a hugefan and I was obsessedto be one of the SpiceGirls and this song,I remember that I didn't know the words,I just invented all the words.["Wannabe" by The Spice Girls plays]People that speak Spanish,we used to sing this song this way:[clears throat]I really wanna want what's a [mumbles]really really [mumbles] what you wantwhat you mini winny wantI wanna, I wanna, Iwanna, I wanna, I wanna[mumbles] say hi.If you want my [mumbles],and I'm no [laughs] doing this anymore.But, in real life,that's the way I used to sing "Wannabe"from the Spice Girls.Spanish version.This is "Liquid Dream" from O-Town.This is a boy band and this song"Liquid Dreams" and I don't know whybut I was so obsessed.I remember that when I was in school,we used to have like a festival,a challenge where youhave to sing in English.So I remember that one ofthe girls of my school,she performed "LiquidDream," O-Town's song,and it was like"Oh my God! Where did you get that song?"And she has the video and everythingand I was like so in lovewith the complete bandand then I used to knowthe lyrics in my version,Spanish lyrics you know like"Wannabe" of Spice Girlsbut now that I speak alittle bit of English,I know that they mention a lot offamous people in that song.Like, creating theperfect girl for them andit surprised me a lot.They mention Angelina's lips,Tyra Banks,and Salma Hayek.["Liquid Dream" by O-Town Plays]So maybe that perfect girl thatthey mention in this songjust exists in that songbecause girl,Salma Hayek,Angelina Jolie,a lot.A lot a sexiness in just one girl."Hotel California" by Eagles.This one is a really really good song.And it's going to be forthe rest of the life.For me, remembers me a lot to my father.My father, he's a singer.He's like the 99% of thesuccess of my career.And when I hear this song,and when I listen to this song,wherever I am,I remember that he's everything.I don't know but I got likereally emotional.["Hotel California" by The Eagles plays][singing] ♪ Such a lovely place.I think my favorite partsare just the guitar.Like the guitar has the mostimportant parts in this song.I don't know the guy who plays it butit sounds amazing andI know everybody feels the same becauseeverybody is shaking theirheads behind this camera.This song could be likethe playlist of my life.Just this song."Como la Flor," Selena Quintanilla.When I was 11 years old,my father talked to meabout Selena Quintanilla,a singer that is not anymore here.But, he showed me a movie,her movie,and I don't know why,but at that time I feltreally identified with her.She's one of my favoriteartists in the world.I have her tattooed in my arm.When I wasn't in school,I used to go to all the festivals andchallenges and everything singing.And I performed that song andthat year, I won a lotof awards with that song.It's really famous,the way she used to start this song,And she let like the people just breatheand wait, wait, wait, waitand after a lot of space of time,More space, more breathings,people screaming.["Como la Flor" bySelena Quintanilla plays]Maybe that intro,it's my favorite part.At this time I realized like she is huge.She has all the thingsthat I want for my career.She like is a legacy,she's a legend,like people know her no matter the age.I don't want to be somethingthat pass very fast.I just want to be really big andshe inspired me a lot."Without Me," Eminem.This is the first album that I boughtby myselfwith my money.If I want to listen andI'm going by car,and I want to listen to those songs,like really rap songs thatmake me feel like a gangsta,I'm going to play Eminem songs."Cleaning Out My Closet,""The Way I Am,""Lose Yourself,""Slim Shady,"Eminem, I'm a super fan of yours.This one's my favoritebecause he sings likewith a lot of confidence and attitude andyou know what?Without me, this is empty.["Without Me" by Eminem plays]People right now wouldfeel like so insecure abouta lot of things and if youcan hear a song that says"Hey, without me, nothing happens,"I really like that and that'smade me feel like empowered."All the Things She Said" t. A. T. U.This song was likesuper huge in my county,in Colombia,because to see thesetwo girls at that time,kissing each other in the video was like,when I was a child,was surprising for me andI don't know why I loved it and I feel it,and if you watch the video and like,the way to teach people to feel free tofeel comfortable,the way you think,or the way you are andlike a really rough way to show it butit was the only way to show it andI loved it so much.["All the Things SheSaid" by t.A.T.u. Plays][sings] ♪ This is not enoughYeah I need to have a concertwith all these songs andI'm going to scream like a kid. [laughs]I don't know what but"Bitch Better Have My Money"gives me all the power,all the confidence,all the vibe,all the attitude that I need for anything.Especially when I am in the gym.["Bitch Better Have MyMoney" by Rhianna plays]In the 2017,I remember like training so hard becauseI was going to be on Grammys andI used to listen to this song andimagine myself walking into thered carpet of Grammys andwinning that Grammy.I don't know why,but the vibe of this song,the rapping,it makes me feel like Icould do anything I want.This is definitely theplaylist of my life,but I need to put this right here."Tusa" is the most importantsong that I have right now.With this song,we chart number three on Spotify globally.We are charting all around the worldin a lot of places thatdoesn't speak Spanish andthis song is with Nicki Minaj.I don't know, it just crossdifferent messages on Instagram andI told her that it waslike super important for meto have he in one of my songsand I got the surprise.She answers me and she told me thatshe likes my music too soI sent this song to her,and she responds me:"This is the shit I was looking for!"["Tusa" by Karol G plays]So that day,I knew we could havelike a super huge songon our hands.For me,She's a king.I love her so much.Thank you everybody forspending this great time with me.I hope you like all these songs.This is the playlist of my life.Of course you have to stream andlisten and share and dance "Tusa."I love you so much.I love you, Teen Vogue.[kissing sound]Send you kisses from this Colombian girl.I feel like a teacherwith this pencil in my hand.Be a good girl.Be a good boy.



